Vaishnaw Announces Four New Amrit Bharat Trains To Poll-Bound Bihar

Ahead of assembly elections in Bihar, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that four new Amrit Bharat trains will be launched very soon from various cities of the country, including Delhi, to the state. Vaishnaw, who was in Bihar to inaugurate several railway projects, said that the four Amrit Bharat trains will run between New Delhi-Patna, Darbhanga-Lucknow, Malda Town-Lucknow and Saharsa-Amritsar.