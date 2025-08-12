Uttarkashi Flash Floods: One Body Found So Far, Says Official

Incessant rains in Uttarkashi since Monday morning hampered rescue operations in disaster-hit Dharali and Harsil, even as officials said one body has been recovered so far and 42 people remain missing following flash floods in the area a week ago. Apart from them, five of the 29 Nepali labourers reported missing initially have been contacted after the restoration of the mobile network, and authorities said they are hopeful that the others will also be traced.