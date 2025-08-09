Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Evacuation Of People Underway, Over 1,000 Airlifted

The SDRF is searching for people trapped under the debris in Dharali by conducting a thorough search in the damaged buildings with the help of state-of-the-art equipment like victim locating and thermal imaging cameras and a dog squad. "Apart from the fast evacuation of stranded people, we have to focus on the search and rescue of the missing people." Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth told reporters after an on-the-spot inspection of the affected areas. The district administration has confirmed four deaths in the tragedy, recovery of two bodies and 49 people going missing since the disaster.