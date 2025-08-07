Uttarkashi Flash Floods: Cadaver Dogs, Veterinarians Assist NDRF teams

"This is a big disaster and the analysis of the damage is going on. The roads connecting Uttarkashi have been badly damaged. However, our teams are working in the affected areas to rescue the victims," National Disaster Response Force Deputy Inspector General Gambhir Singh Chauhan told PTI.

He said two cadaver dogs trained by the NDRF have been deployed for the first time in the 19-year history of the force.

The NDRF was raised in 2006.