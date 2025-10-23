Uttarakhand's AQI Sees Marked Improvement On Diwali This Year Compared To 2024

Air quality in Uttarakhand during Diwali this year saw a significant improvement compared to last year, with the Air Quality Index in most cities being in the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' categories.

On Diwali, Oct 20, Dehradun recorded an AQI of 128 (moderate), compared to 269 (poor) in 2024. Similarly, the AQI in Kashipur was 168 (moderate) and 54 (satisfactory) in Rishikesh, compared to 269 (poor) and 175 (moderate) last year, respectively.

Similarly, this year the AQI was 66 (satisfactory) in Tehri and moderate in Roorkee (190), Haldwani (198) and Nainital (111).

Compared to other places, Uttarakhand cities fared much better. The national capital, Delhi, recorded an AQI of 351 (very poor) during Diwali this year, followed by Lucknow at 250, Patna at 226 and Bhopal at 235 (poor).