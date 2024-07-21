NDTV ProfitNationUttarakhand: 3 Killed,1 Injured In Kedarnath Landslide
ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand: 3 Killed,1 Injured In Kedarnath Landslide

Three people died and some others got injured following a landslide on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Sunday.

21 Jul 2024, 03:10 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>Landslide down a rocky slope. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@wolfgang_hasselmann?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Wolfgang Hasselmann</a>/&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/landslide?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

Landslide down a rocky slope. (Source: Wolfgang HasselmannUnsplash)

Three people died and some others got injured following a landslide on the Kedarnath Dham trekking route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Sunday, officials said.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident happened at around 7:30 am near Chirbasa area on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trekking route when debris and heavy stones started falling down from the hill.

The relief and rescue team reached the spot as soon as they got information about the incident, he said.

So far, three bodies have been recovered from the debris. One person was taken out in injured condition, Rajwar said.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra Rains: Konkan Railway Services Affected Due To Landslide; List Of Trains Cancelled, Diverted

Opinion
Maharashtra Rains: Konkan Railway Services Affected Due To Landslide; List Of Trains Cancelled, Diverted
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT