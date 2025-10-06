Uttar Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Following Children Deaths In MP
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday banned the coldrif cough syrup manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical Ltd. after at least 14 children died in Madhya Pradesh due to severe side effects.
The state's Assistant Commissioner of Drug Administration has issued instructions to all drug inspectors to collect samples of the cough syrup manufactured by the company from both government and private institutions across UP, news agency ANI reported. These samples will be sent to a laboratory in Lucknow for testing.
The government also prohibited the import and export of the cough syrup in government and private institutions until further notice. Authorities have emphasised strict compliance with the instructions to ensure public safety.
The officials said that the action is being taken as a precautionary measure to prevent further adverse effects and to monitor the safety of medicines circulating in the state, the report said.
The Union health ministry on Sunday underlined the need for all drug manufacturers to comply with the Revised Schedule M and said that strict action will be taken against violators.
The ministry convened a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava with all states and Union territories to review compliance with drug quality norms and promote the rational use of cough syrups, especially in paediatric populations.
During the meeting, states were advised to ensure rational use of cough syrups, particularly among children, as most coughs are self-limiting and do not require pharmacological treatment, the ministry said in a statement.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said children should not be prescribed cough syrups or any combination of drugs to prevent any side effects.
The Madhya Pradesh police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of 14 children in Chhindwara due to suspected renal failure, linked to the consumption of a “toxic” cough syrup, officials said on Sunday.