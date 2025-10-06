Uttar Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Following Children Deaths In MP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday banned the coldrif cough syrup manufactured by Shreesan Pharmaceutical Ltd. after at least 14 children died in Madhya Pradesh due to severe side effects.

The state's Assistant Commissioner of Drug Administration has issued instructions to all drug inspectors to collect samples of the cough syrup manufactured by the company from both government and private institutions across UP, news agency ANI reported. These samples will be sent to a laboratory in Lucknow for testing.

The government also prohibited the import and export of the cough syrup in government and private institutions until further notice. Authorities have emphasised strict compliance with the instructions to ensure public safety.

The officials said that the action is being taken as a precautionary measure to prevent further adverse effects and to monitor the safety of medicines circulating in the state, the report said.