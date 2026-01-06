MahaDGIPR Debunks Viral Claim On UTS App Shutdown From March 2026
The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (MahaDGIPR) on Tuesday clarified that a viral claim asserting the complete shutdown of the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app from March 1, 2026, is completely false.
In a post on X, the MahaDGIPR, said, "The viral claim that the 'UTS app' (#UTS), used for Mumbai local and unreserved tickets, will be completely shut down from March 1, 2026, is false." [sic]
"Although Indian Railways has begun transitioning to the new 'Rail One' app, no official announcement has been made regarding the shutdown of the 'UTS app' from March 1. According to clarifications from railway officials, only the facility to issue new season passes on this app has been discontinued, but existing passes will remain valid, and since this process is being implemented in phases, passengers should not believe rumours" added the post.
à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¤² à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¤à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤µà¤¾à¤ªà¤°à¤²à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤£à¤¾à¤°à¥ 'à¤¯à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¸ à¥²à¤ª' (#UTS) à¥§ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤ à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥¬ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¨ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£à¤ªà¤£à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤ à¤¸à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤¯à¤°à¤² à¤¦à¤¾à¤µà¤¾ à¤à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤¹à¥.
Indian Railways is transitioning to the new RailOne app, launched in July 2025 as a unified platform for all passenger services, including unreserved ticketing, PNR checks, and live train status.
However, no official announcement confirms the UTS app's full decommissioning on the specified date.
Railway officials have said that the process remains phased and urged passengers to disregard rumours.
Changes On UTS App
A key change already implemented is the permanent discontinuation of new season ticket bookings which is the monthly, quarterly, or annual on the UTS app.
The existing passes continue to hold validity until their expiry, and users can display them via the app to ticket inspectors without issue.
The UTS app now prompts users with a notification directing them to download RailOne for fresh passes, complete with a 'Transfer Ticket' feature to migrate active passes and wallet balances seamlessly.
This partial shift aims to streamline services, offering RailOne users incentives like a 3% discount on unreserved tickets.
The Railway Ministry will offer 3% discount on purchase of unreserved tickets via the RailOne app and payment through any digital mode from Jan. 14 to July 14.
At present, it gives 3% cashback for booking unreserved tickets through R-wallet payment on the RailOne app. The letter clarified that the existing 3% cashback for bookings through R-wallet on the RailOne app will continue.