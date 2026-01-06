MahaDGIPR Debunks Viral Claim On UTS App Shutdown From March 2026

The Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (MahaDGIPR) on Tuesday clarified that a viral claim asserting the complete shutdown of the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app from March 1, 2026, is completely false.

In a post on X, the MahaDGIPR, said, "The viral claim that the 'UTS app' (#UTS), used for Mumbai local and unreserved tickets, will be completely shut down from March 1, 2026, is false." [sic]

"Although Indian Railways has begun transitioning to the new 'Rail One' app, no official announcement has been made regarding the shutdown of the 'UTS app' from March 1. According to clarifications from railway officials, only the facility to issue new season passes on this app has been discontinued, but existing passes will remain valid, and since this process is being implemented in phases, passengers should not believe rumours" added the post.