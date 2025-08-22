USAID Didn't Receive Funding Of $21 Million For Voter Turnout In India, Embassy Says

Singh, in his response, said while the review of USAID operations was ongoing in the United States, on February 16, 2025, the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), in a post on X, announced the cancellation of $486 million in USAID funding for Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS) projects worldwide, including $21 million allocation for increasing 'voter turnout in India.'

Effective July 1, USAID's operations officially ceased. Approximately 83% of its programmes were terminated, and 94 % of its staff were laid off. The State Department assumed responsibility for the remaining 17% of USAID's operations and foreign aid administration, Singh said.