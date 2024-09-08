US Wants To Work With India To Address Key Global Problems: Top Biden Admin Official

The US is keen on working with India to address some of the key global problems, including in areas like healthcare, clean energy and climate change, a top Biden administration official has said.

The remarks by Nisha Desai Biswal, deputy chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation, came ahead of her visit to India this week.

“It's not about what India needs help with, as much as how the US and India are working together to address problems,” Biswal told PTI in an interview.

“We have always said if you don’t solve it in India, you can't solve it for the world,” Biswal said before leaving for India, her first to the country in four years and first as the Deputy CEO of the DFC, which is a development finance institution and agency of the US.

Her four-day trip to India will start on Tuesday.

She said there are several areas—like climate change and the issues of addressing global warming and controlling greenhouse gas emissions, supporting a clean energy transition and tackling health challenges—where the two nations can work together as they did during the Covid pandemic. India was a vital partner in not only containing the pandemic when it spread within India but also played a key role in helping and supplying vaccines to control the pandemic globally, she said.

“So, I think the way we think about it is, what are the problems that we want to try to solve together,” Biswal said in response to a question. Biswal said during her India trip she is eager to explore how DFC can support the goals and objectives of the US-India Strategic Partnership. She said that the DFC has invested enormous amounts in India during the Biden administration.