U.S. Senior Treasury Official In India This Week

Ahead of the Jan. 1, 2024 launch of the US beneficial ownership registry, the Under Secretary will seek insights from Indian counterparts on their experiences over the past six years launching and operating their domestic registry, the media release said.

In Mumbai, Nelson will meet with the private sector to discuss the Treasury's continued work to enforce sanctions on Russia for its 'brutal war' against Ukraine as well as the price cap on Russian oil. He will also solicit their perspectives on managing illicit finance risks and their experience in implementing India's beneficial ownership laws, the Treasury statement said.