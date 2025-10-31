Business NewsNationalUS Deported 2,790 Indians Staying Illegally: Centre
ADVERTISEMENT

US Deported 2,790 Indians Staying Illegally: Centre

Since January, at least 2,790 Indian nationals who did not meet the criteria, and were illegally staying in the US, have returned, the government said on Thursday

31 Oct 2025, 07:48 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Image source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Since January, at least 2,790 Indian nationals who did not meet the criteria, and were illegally staying in the US, have returned, the government said on Thursday. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the number at his weekly media briefing in response to a query.

'On deportation, since January of this year, we have had around 2,790-plus Indian nationals who did not meet the criteria. They were illegally staying there. We verified their credentials, their nationality. And they have returned. This is the status till yesterday, that is 29th October,' he said.

The spokesperson was also asked about the number of Indian nationals who have been deported from the UK so far this year.

'From the UK side, this year we have had around 100 Indian nationals who have been deported after their nationality was duly verified by us,' Jaiswal said.

ALSO READ

‘At The End of The Day, We Will Come Together’, US Treasury Secy Hopes Amid India Tariff Tiff
Opinion
‘At The End of The Day, We Will Come Together’, US Treasury Secy Hopes Amid India Tariff Tiff
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT