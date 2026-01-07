US Attacks Venezuela: Jaishankar Voices Concern, Urges Nations To Prioritise Safety, Well-Being
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed concern over recent developments in Venezuela, marking India’s first strong public statement following US actions in the South American nation.
“Yes, we are concerned at developments in Venezuela. We would urge all parties to sit down and come to the position of well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela because, at the end of the day, that is our concern. We have had very good relations with Venezuela over many years, and we would like the people to come out well,” Jaishankar said on the sidelines of his meeting with Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties.
India expresses concern over #Venezuela situation, urges peaceful resolution. External Affairs Minister S #Jaishankar calls for parties to prioritize people's interest amid developments in the country.
“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the MEA said in a statement, adding that the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in touch with the Indian community and will continue to provide assistance.
MEA Advisory For Indian Citizens
On Saturday, the MEA advised Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela and urged those already in the country to exercise extreme caution, restrict movements, and stay in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas via email (cons.caracas@mea.gov.in) or emergency phone number +58-412-9584288 (also available for WhatsApp calls).
Former Indian Ambassador to Venezuela YK Sinha described India’s statement on US air strikes and the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife as “very measured,” noting that New Delhi must balance its ties with the U.S. and other nations. Sinha added that most countries, including European nations, have responded cautiously, while China and Russia strongly condemned the strikes on a sovereign nation.