US Attacks Venezuela: Jaishankar Voices Concern, Urges Nations To Prioritise Safety, Well-Being

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed concern over recent developments in Venezuela, marking India’s first strong public statement following US actions in the South American nation.

“Yes, we are concerned at developments in Venezuela. We would urge all parties to sit down and come to the position of well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela because, at the end of the day, that is our concern. We have had very good relations with Venezuela over many years, and we would like the people to come out well,” Jaishankar said on the sidelines of his meeting with Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral ties.