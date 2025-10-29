UPSC's Recruitment Results For August 2025 Released; Direct Link Of Candidates' Names Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the Recruitment Results for August 2025 for the research and statistics section. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post.

These results pertain to numerous specialised positions across various central government ministries and departments. It is important to note that this announcement is separate from the results of the flagship Civil Services Examination (CSE), which are declared on a different schedule.

The commission published the official lists of recommended candidates on its website, upsc.gov.in, late Tuesday, as confirmed by a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.