UPSC's Recruitment Results For August 2025 Released; Direct Link Of Candidates' Names Here
The commission published the official lists of recommended candidates on its website, upsc.gov.in, late Tuesday, as confirmed by a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the Recruitment Results for August 2025 for the research and statistics section. The recommended candidates have been informed individually by post.
These results pertain to numerous specialised positions across various central government ministries and departments. It is important to note that this announcement is separate from the results of the flagship Civil Services Examination (CSE), which are declared on a different schedule.
UPSC Recruitment Results For August 2025
The name of the post/office are as follows:
Senior Grade of Indian Information Service, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Deputy Director of Employment, Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Scientist 'B', Botanical Survey of India, Kolkata, Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
Nautical Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General (Technical), Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Medical Officer (Ayurveda), Central Establishment Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Cabin Safety Inspector, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Nursing Officer, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Lecturer (Burmese Language), School of Foreign Language, New Delhi, Ministry of Defence.
Dangerous Goods Inspector, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation.
The name and roll number of recommended candidates for UPSC research and statistics section can be found .
This next phase will include a mandatory document verification to confirm educational and experience eligibility, followed by a medical examination before a formal appointment letter is issued. The commission also plans to release the marks of all candidates (selected and non-selected) within 15 days.
The Research Division of UPSC conducts research on topics related to governance, public administration, and policy-making. They also provide research support to the Commission and its members.
Some key functions of the Research Division include conducting research studies, providing research support and analysing data and trends.