UPSC To Introduce New Age Technology To Enhance Exam Integrity

The Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication or digital fingerprint capture, and facial recognition for all candidates will be supported by the scanning of QR codes on e-admit cards, which will help in verifying the authenticity of the candidates. Additionally, AI-based CCTV surveillance is aimed at ensuring real-time oversight of activities within the examination centres.

A significant part of this technological shift includes the deployment of sufficient QR code scanners and biometric devices at each examination venue. These devices will be used to scan their admit cards. The UPSC will also employ a secure web server for real-time attendance monitoring, ensuring that all data is accurately captured and synchronised with the main server.

The UPSC has invited bids from experienced public sector units for providing the necessary technological services. The selected service provider will be responsible for implementing the changes and will continue to do so for three years.

The successful bidder will need to ensure that all examination venues are equipped with the necessary technology and that there is adequate manpower to manage the new systems. They will also be responsible for real-time data monitoring and synchronisation with UPSC’s central database, ensuring that any issues are addressed promptly.

The introduction of these technological measures marks a significant shift in how UPSC manages its examinations. By integrating Aadhaar-based biometric verification and real-time AI surveillance, the UPSC aims to create a more secure examination environment, it said in a tender. This will help in deterring fraudulent activities and ensuring that all candidates are evaluated based on merit, it said.

Moreover, the use of live AI-based CCTV surveillance will provide a comprehensive monitoring solution, allowing for immediate detection and response to any irregularities. The system will also ensure that examination venues are secure and that all activities are conducted in accordance with UPSC’s stringent guidelines, it said.