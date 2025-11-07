UPSC Releases ESE Prelims 2026 Exam Stage 1 Timetable: Steps To Check Details Online

· Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

· On the homepage, click on the UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 exam timetable link.

· A PDF file will open in your browser containing all important details about the exam.

· Download the PDF file to check exam date, timings for both sessions, paper-wise marks distribution and instructions for candidates.

· Save the PDF to access it later and also keep a hard copy for reference.