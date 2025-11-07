Business NewsNationalUPSC Releases ESE Prelims 2026 Exam Stage 1 Timetable: Steps To Check Details Online
ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC Releases ESE Prelims 2026 Exam Stage 1 Timetable: Steps To Check Details Online

This recruitment drive is expected to fill 474 posts across various technical positions in government organisations.

07 Nov 2025, 06:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>UPSC has released the exam schedule for the ESE Prelims 2026 Stage 1 on its official portal. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
UPSC has released the exam schedule for the ESE Prelims 2026 Stage 1 on its official portal. (Source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Prelims 2026 Stage 1 on its official portal. According to the notification, the prelims exams will be held on Feb. 8, 2026.

The first session will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., during which the exam for Paper I will be conducted. The second session for Paper II will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 exam timetable: How to check

·      Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

·      On the homepage, click on the UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 exam timetable link.

·      A PDF file will open in your browser containing all important details about the exam.

·      Download the PDF file to check exam date, timings for both sessions, paper-wise marks distribution and instructions for candidates.

·      Save the PDF to access it later and also keep a hard copy for reference.

ALSO READ

CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For 10th, 12th 2026 Board Exams On cbse.nic.in; Check Details Here
Opinion
CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For 10th, 12th 2026 Board Exams On cbse.nic.in; Check Details Here
Read More

UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 exam

The exam comprises a total of 500 marks divided across two major sections: General Studies and Engineering Aptitude (Paper I), carrying 200 marks, and Engineering Discipline (Paper II), for 300 marks. 

Paper I will test candidates on topics such as current affairs, ethics, basic engineering knowledge, and problem-solving skills. Paper II will focus specifically on the candidate’s chosen engineering branch – Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, or Electronics & Telecommunications.

Candidates should also note that the Prelims are objective-type question papers, and negative marking will be applied for wrong answers.

UPSC ESE Selection Process

The selection process for the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) consists of three stages. The first stage is the Preliminary Exam (Prelims), which includes an objective-type test on General Studies & Engineering Aptitude.

Candidates who qualify in Prelims move on to the Mains, which comprises two comprehensive test papers and the final stage is the Personality Test/Interview.

UPSC ESE Prelims 2026 Registration Date

This recruitment drive is expected to fill 474 posts across various technical positions in government organizations. The registration process for ESE 2026 was open from Sept. 26 to Oct. 16.

ALSO READ

Odisha OCS Preliminary Exam 2024 Results Out: Check Direct Link To Download OPSC Merit List
Opinion
Odisha OCS Preliminary Exam 2024 Results Out: Check Direct Link To Download OPSC Merit List
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT