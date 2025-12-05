UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 102 Government Jobs in Trade Marks And More
All interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal, which can be accessed at https://upsconline.nic.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a significant recruitment drive for 2025, inviting applications for a total of 102 vacancies across various government posts.
Prospective candidates must refer to the detailed Advertisement No. 14/2025, which is scheduled to be uploaded on the official UPSC website, https://upsc.gov.in.
This opportunity is particularly noteworthy for professionals in the legal and administrative sectors looking to contribute to the nation's intellectual property and examination reforms landscape.
The major share of the vacancies is for the post of Examiner of Trade Marks & Geographical Indications, with a total of 100 positions available.
These examiners will be appointed to the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM), which falls under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This role is instrumental in safeguarding Intellectual Property Rights in India.
In addition to this, the UPSC will also recruit for two vacancies for the post of Deputy Director (Examination Reforms) within the Commission itself. This post is vital for shaping and modernising the examination processes conducted by the UPSC.
ð¢Direct Recruitment to various posts in Government of India— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 5, 2025
UPSC invites applications from eligible candidates for recruitment against hundred vacancies for the post of Examiner of Trade Marks & Geographical Indications, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs &â¦
ALSO READ
UPSC CSE Mains Results 2025 Out: More Than 2,700 Candidates Qualify For Interview, Check Key Details
All interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal, which can be accessed at https://upsconline.nic.in.
The application window is set to open on December 13, 2025, and will remain active until January 01, 2026. Candidates are strongly advised to meticulously follow the detailed instructions provided in the official advertisement before submitting their application to ensure compliance with all eligibility criteria and procedural requirements.
This recruitment drive presents a fantastic opportunity for qualified individuals to secure a prestigious government position in areas of national importance.