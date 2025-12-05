UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 102 Government Jobs in Trade Marks And More

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a significant recruitment drive for 2025, inviting applications for a total of 102 vacancies across various government posts.

Prospective candidates must refer to the detailed Advertisement No. 14/2025, which is scheduled to be uploaded on the official UPSC website, https://upsc.gov.in.

This opportunity is particularly noteworthy for professionals in the legal and administrative sectors looking to contribute to the nation's intellectual property and examination reforms landscape.

The major share of the vacancies is for the post of Examiner of Trade Marks & Geographical Indications, with a total of 100 positions available.

These examiners will be appointed to the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM), which falls under the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. This role is instrumental in safeguarding Intellectual Property Rights in India.

In addition to this, the UPSC will also recruit for two vacancies for the post of Deputy Director (Examination Reforms) within the Commission itself. This post is vital for shaping and modernising the examination processes conducted by the UPSC.