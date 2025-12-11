UPSC NDA, CDS 2026 Registration Begins: Check Last Date To Apply For 840 Vacancies, Direct Link And More

The Union Public Service Commission (USPC) has launched the application process for the 2026 National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA), and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams. The registration process started on Dec. 10.

Candidates can apply for the exams by visiting the official UPSC website. The deadline for applying is Dec. 30, 2025.

Aspirants seeking to become commissioned officers in the Indian Armed Forces can apply online via the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in. Through this recruitment round, UPSC is aiming to select candidates for a combined total of 840 vacancies.

The official notification reveals the vacancy breakdown for the 2026 defence exams.

The NDA and Naval Academy (NA) Exam (I) offers 394 vacancies across the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA, as well as the Indian Naval Academy Course. The CDS Exam (I) for 2026 lists more than 450 openings for training programmes at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).