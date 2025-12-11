UPSC NDA, CDS 2026 Registration Begins: Check Last Date To Apply For 840 Vacancies, Direct Link And More
The NDA and Naval Academy Exam (I) offers 394 vacancies across the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA, as well as the Indian Naval Academy Course. The CDS Exam (I) lists more than 450 openings
The Union Public Service Commission (USPC) has launched the application process for the 2026 National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy (NA), and Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams. The registration process started on Dec. 10.
Candidates can apply for the exams by visiting the official UPSC website. The deadline for applying is Dec. 30, 2025.
Aspirants seeking to become commissioned officers in the Indian Armed Forces can apply online via the official UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in. Through this recruitment round, UPSC is aiming to select candidates for a combined total of 840 vacancies.
The official notification reveals the vacancy breakdown for the 2026 defence exams.
The NDA and Naval Academy (NA) Exam (I) offers 394 vacancies across the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA, as well as the Indian Naval Academy Course. The CDS Exam (I) for 2026 lists more than 450 openings for training programmes at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the Combined Defence Services exam should be aware of the specific educational criteria for each academy.
The Indian Military Academy and Officers Training Academy require a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university, while the Indian Naval Academy demands a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
For the Air Force Academy, applicants must hold either a bachelor’s degree with physics and mathematics at the 10+2 level or a Bachelor of Engineering degree.
For the NDA Examination, candidates should have completed or be currently studying their 12th standard. Those applying for the Air Force and Naval Wings must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, while Army Wing aspirants can belong to any academic stream from a recognised board.
Fee
For the NDA/NA exam, candidates from the General and OBC categories must pay Rs 100, while SC, ST, female applicants, and sons of serving or former JCOs, NCOs, and ORs are exempt.
Meanwhile, the CDS exam requires a Rs 200 fee from General and OBC candidates, with SC, ST, and female candidates eligible for exemption.
Selection Process
The selection for NDA and CDS involves a demanding two-step process. First, candidates sit a written examination organised by the UPSC at multiple centres nationwide. Those who pass this stage are then invited to appear before the Services Selection Board, where they undergo a series of intelligence and personality assessments.
Steps To Apply
Access the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in.
Click on the link titled “Online Application for Various Examinations.”
Complete the registration process and fill out the application form for NDA or CDS (I) 2026.
Upload scanned copies of all required documents, including a photograph and signature.
Pay the application fee online where applicable, then submit the application.
Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.