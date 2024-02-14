UPSC CSE Notification 2024 To Be Out Soon: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria And More
The CSE prelims exam application will likely commence today. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the prelims exam is March 5
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the official notification for the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024 on February 14. Aspiring candidates can access the detailed information on the official website at upsc.gov.in.
The schedule, as previously disclosed, indicates that the notification will be released on February 14, marking the beginning of online registrations, and the last date for receipt of applications is March 5. The Preliminary exam is scheduled for May 26, while the Mains will follow on September 20. (Refer to the attached PDF).
Once the notification is released, the UPSC candidates will get to know details about the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, examination and selection process.
To be eligible for the UPSC exam, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification. The age range for applicants is set between 21 and 32 years.
How to check the UPSC CSE 2024 Notification?
Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
Look for the UPSC CSE 2024 notification link on the homepage.
Click on the link to access a PDF file containing all the essential details.
Download or save the document for future reference.
Applicants are required to complete the registration process, including document uploads and payment of the application fee, which stands at Rs 100. Certain categories, such as women, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates, are exempt from the fee.
Notably, the UPSC Prelims Paper 1 centers on General Studies 1, requiring aspirants to cover a diverse array of topics. Upon clearing the Civil Services (Main) Exam, candidates must indicate their preferred services before the commencement of the personality tests (interviews).