UPSC CSE Notification 2024 To Be Out Soon: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria And More

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to release the official notification for the Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024 on February 14. Aspiring candidates can access the detailed information on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The schedule, as previously disclosed, indicates that the notification will be released on February 14, marking the beginning of online registrations, and the last date for receipt of applications is March 5. The Preliminary exam is scheduled for May 26, while the Mains will follow on September 20. (Refer to the attached PDF).

Once the notification is released, the UPSC candidates will get to know details about the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, examination and selection process.