UPSC CSE Mains Results 2025 Out: More Than 2,700 Candidates Qualify For Interview, Check Key Details

E‑Summon Letters for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be accessible on the UPSC’s official websites: https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.gov.in.

Candidates facing issues while downloading their letters should reach out to the Commission’s office by post or telephone for assistance.

Candidates shortlisted for the Personality Test (Interview) must provide or update information regarding their educational qualifications, including evidence of having cleared the required examination. They are also expected to upload relevant documents supporting their submissions.

Applicants are required to review and update information such as their correspondence and permanent addresses, highest educational qualifications, professional achievements, and employment or service experience.

Details regarding previous Civil Services allocations, marital status, past PwBD recommendations, parental particulars, debarment history, previous exam records, number of attempts and any applicable OBC/EWS documents or socio‑economic data should likewise be completed and submitted as relevant.

Even candidates who have previously uploaded all necessary documents and have no new details to add must log in, review their information, and confirm submission to enable the generation of their e‑summon letter for the Personality Test.

All candidates who have qualified are required to complete and submit the online Attestation Form, available on the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T) website from the start of the Personality Tests until their completion.

The form can be accessed via https://cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login. The candidates should complete the form submission process within the deadline specified by UPSC.