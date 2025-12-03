UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2025 Released For 649 Candidates: Check Roll Numbers, Dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that 649 candidates from the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025 have been shortlisted for the Personality Test (Interview) stage.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 649 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the commission's website, upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.gov.in.

Candidates who qualified the mains examination can check and download the interview schedule on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in.

The interview schedule for these candidates, released recently, sets the Personality Tests from December 8 to December 19, 2025, conducted in two daily sessions: forenoon at 9:00 a.m. and afternoon at 1:00 p.m.