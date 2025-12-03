UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2025 Released For 649 Candidates: Check Roll Numbers, Dates
Candidates who qualified the mains examination can check and download the interview schedule on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that 649 candidates from the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2025 have been shortlisted for the Personality Test (Interview) stage.
The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 649 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the commission's website, upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.gov.in.
The interview schedule for these candidates, released recently, sets the Personality Tests from December 8 to December 19, 2025, conducted in two daily sessions: forenoon at 9:00 a.m. and afternoon at 1:00 p.m.
The PT schedule of 649 candidates is given here.
How to Download UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2025
Here are steps to download UPSC CSE Interview Schedule 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website (upsc.gov.in)
Step 2: Go to the "What's New" section
Step 3: Click on the link titled "UPSC Civil Services 2025 Interview Schedule / Personality Test Schedule"
Step 4: Download and save the PDF schedule with roll numbers and interview dates
Candidates should not that no request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated will ordinarily be entertained.
The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the interview which will be restricted only to the second or sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).
In case, the candidates undertake their journey by any other mode/class, the same will be dealt as per S.R.-132 and the Commission's guidelines, available on the Commission’s website, i.e. https://upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads→ [Travelling Allowance Form for candidates (For candidates only)].
The candidates will have to submit hard copies/Print out of both ways tickets, showing the details of fare alongwith the prescribed T.A. contribution claim form duly filled in duplicate. The TA bill form is available at https:/www.upsc.gov.in/forms-downloads.