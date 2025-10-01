UPSC CMS 2025 Interview Schedule Dates, Roll Number Released: Check Direct Link Here
The reporting time for the forenoon session of UPSC CMS 2025 Interview is 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for the afternoon session.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the dates of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Personality Tests (Interviews) for 2025. The UPSC CMS 2025 Interviews will start from Oct. 13 and will go on till Nov. 21, in two shifts starting 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
The e-Summon Letters of UPSC CMS 2025 interview of the candidates will be made available shortly, which can be downloaded from https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in.
UPSC CMS 2025 Interview Schedule Steps
Candidates can access their UPSC CMS 2025 Interview schedule by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'Interview' tab displayed on the right side of the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will be opened. Select the 'Interview Schedule' option.
Step 4: Click on the 'Combined Medical Services Examination 2025'.
Step 5: You will find a PDF that has the scheduled roll number of candidates along with dates for the interview.
You can even click on the direct link here: UPSC CMS 2025 Interview
It may be noted that if any candidate who has not submitted the Detailed Application Form (DAF) within the stipulated date and time, his/her candidature shall be cancelled and no e-Summon letter shall be issued.
The candidates appearing for the interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the Interview, which will be restricted only to the second or sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).
UPSC CMS 2025 Interview: Reporting Time
The reporting time for the forenoon session of UPSC CMS 2025 Interview is 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. for the afternoon session. Candidates are advised to reach the venue at the designated time to avoid inconvenience.
The Commission said that no request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will be entertained.
UPSC CMS 2025 Interview General Instructions
The candidates must ensure that their appearance must match with their photograph at each stage of the examination process i.e. at the time of written examination and UPSC CMS 2025 Interview.
For instance, if a candidate uploads a bearded photograph, he must appear with the same look in the Written Examination and Interview /Personality Test. The same would be the case with spectacles, moustaches, etc.
Candidates will be required to give their consent at the time of UPSC CMS 2025 Interview/ Personality Test, while downloading the e-summon letter from the Commission’s website for the interview. A candidate may opt out of the scheme also and in that case his/her details will not be published by the Commission.