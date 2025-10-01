UPSC CMS 2025 Interview Schedule Dates, Roll Number Released: Check Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced the dates of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Personality Tests (Interviews) for 2025. The UPSC CMS 2025 Interviews will start from Oct. 13 and will go on till Nov. 21, in two shifts starting 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The e-Summon Letters of UPSC CMS 2025 interview of the candidates will be made available shortly, which can be downloaded from https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in.