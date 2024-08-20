UPSC Chairman Asked To Cancel Lateral Entry Recruitment Advertisement
The UPSC advertisement, issued on August 17 seeks applications for 45 lateral entry positions, including Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary, across 24 Union ministries.
The demand to cancel lateral entry recruitment advertisements by Union Public Service Commission is growing. Minister of State, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has sought this in a letter addressed to UPSC Chairman, Preeti Sudan.
The junior minister raised concerns over alleged favouritism and questioned adherence to principles of equity and social justice.
The UPSC advertisement, issued on August 17, 2024, seeks applications for 45 lateral entry positions, including Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary, across 24 Union ministries. The recruitment is open to qualified individuals from state governments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), statutory organisations, research institutes, universities, and the private sector. The advertisement also specifies that positions are suitable for candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD).
In his letter, Dr. Singh criticised the process for bypassing reservation norms, stating, “Under previous governments, key positions such as Secretary in various ministries and leadership roles at UIDAI were filled by lateral entrants without adherence to reservation processes. Such practices are inconsistent with the principles of equity and social justice enshrined in our constitution.”
Singh also pointed out that the positions advertised are considered specialised and single-cadre, which traditionally do not accommodate reservations. He argued that this undermines the Prime Minister’s focus on ensuring social justice and equitable opportunities.
Dr. Singh urged the UPSC to review and reform the recruitment process to align with constitutional principles and the current administration’s commitment to social justice. He specifically requested the cancellation of the August 17 advertisement and a reassessment of the recruitment framework.
"Since these positions have been treated as specialized and designated as single-cadre posts, there has been no provision for reservation in these appointments. This aspect needs to be reviewed and reformed in the context of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's focus on ensuring social justice. Hence I urge the UPSC to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment issued on 17.08.2024", the letter said.
The UPSC’s lateral entry initiative aims to bring in experienced professionals from various sectors to fill senior bureaucratic roles, but it has faced scrutiny over its alignment with reservation policies and broader principles of fairness.