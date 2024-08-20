UPSC Chairman Asked To Cancel Lateral Entry Recruitment Advertisement

The demand to cancel lateral entry recruitment advertisements by Union Public Service Commission is growing. Minister of State, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has sought this in a letter addressed to UPSC Chairman, Preeti Sudan.

The junior minister raised concerns over alleged favouritism and questioned adherence to principles of equity and social justice.

The UPSC advertisement, issued on August 17, 2024, seeks applications for 45 lateral entry positions, including Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary, across 24 Union ministries. The recruitment is open to qualified individuals from state governments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), statutory organisations, research institutes, universities, and the private sector. The advertisement also specifies that positions are suitable for candidates with benchmark disabilities (PwBD).

In his letter, Dr. Singh criticised the process for bypassing reservation norms, stating, “Under previous governments, key positions such as Secretary in various ministries and leadership roles at UIDAI were filled by lateral entrants without adherence to reservation processes. Such practices are inconsistent with the principles of equity and social justice enshrined in our constitution.”