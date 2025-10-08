UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: How To Check Result On The UPSC Official Website

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is close to releasing the UPSC Combined Defence Service (CDS) Examination 2 Result 2025. Once it is released, candidates check the CDS Examination 2 results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The Commission conducted the Combined Defence Services Examination 2 on Sep. 14, 2025, across India. The exam was held in three sessions - first session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the second session was from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and third session was from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This recruitment drive will fill 453 vacancies in the organisation.