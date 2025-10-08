UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: How To Check Result On The UPSC Official Website
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is close to releasing the UPSC Combined Defence Service (CDS) Examination 2 Result 2025. Once it is released, candidates check the CDS Examination 2 results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
The Commission conducted the Combined Defence Services Examination 2 on Sep. 14, 2025, across India. The exam was held in three sessions - first session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the second session was from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. and third session was from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This recruitment drive will fill 453 vacancies in the organisation.
The Commission had uploaded the e-Admit Cards of the admitted candidates on its website (https://upsconline.nic.in).
The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit cards and take a printout. The e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination 2, 2025.
How To Check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025
Here's how you can check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025:
Go to the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click the "UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025" link.
A new page displaying the roll numbers of qualified candidates will open.
Download the UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 file and keep a printout for future reference.
Earlier, the UPSC has told the Supreme Court that it had decided to publish the provisional answer key after the preliminary examination is conducted. The UPSC conducts examinations, including the prestigious Civil Services Examination.
In an affidavit filed in the apex court last month, the Commission said the final answer key shall be published after declaration of the final results. The affidavit was filed in a pending petition concerning the Civil Services Examination.
The UPSC said during the pendency of the matter, it has deliberated upon various factors including the suggestion of the court-appointed amicus curiae.
The affidavit said each such representation or objection should be supported by three authoritative sources and objections, which are not so supported, should be rejected at the threshold.
The affidavit further said the provisional answer key and objections or representations received from candidates on question paper and answer keys shall be placed before a set or team of experts of the concerned subject, who shall undertake an in-depth consideration of all the aspects and will finalise the answer keys.
It said such finalised answer key by the team of subject experts shall constitute the basis of declaration of the results of preliminary examination.
The affidavit said the Commission desires to start following these modalities as expeditiously as possible.