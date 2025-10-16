UP Police Knocks At Hairstylist Jawed Habib's Delhi Residence In Investment Fraud Case

A team of Sambhal police on Wednesday knocked at the Delhi residence of celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib in connection with an alleged investment fraud case, but he was not found at home, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Krishan Bishnoi said that Habib is evading interrogation and has been absconding since the matter came to light.

He said Habib has been asked to join investigation.

"If he fails to do so, the police will seek a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him," Bishnoi said.

The officer said Habib was summoned for questioning on October 12, but he failed to appear and instead sent his lawyer, who claimed he could not provide the required documents.

Subsequently, police obtained a search warrant and visited Habib's A-292, First Floor, New Friends Colony residence in south Delhi, only to find him not there.

According to police, more than 150 people were defrauded of at least Rs 7 crore by Habib, though formal complaints have so far been received from 33.

A total of 33 FIRs have been registered against Habib, his son Anos Habib, and another person, Saiful, in connection with the alleged fraud.

On Sunday, Habib's lawyer, Pawan Kumar, met the Sambhal police and submitted medical papers citing his poor health.

Habib and the two others have been accused of running a scheme under the banner of Follicle Global Company (FLC), and taking Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor, promising them 50-70 per cent returns on Bitcoin purchases.

"They took around Rs 5-7 lakh from each investor, claiming that it would yield high returns, but even after two and a half years, none of the investors received their money back," Bishnoi had said earlier.

A lookout notice has been issued to prevent Habib and his family from leaving the country.

Raia Satti Police Station in-charge Govind Kumar said, "After a detailed investigation, 32 FIRs have been so far been registered against Jawed Habib, his son Anos, and an associate named Saiful."