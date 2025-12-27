UP: Man, Son Shot Dead Over Old Enmity In Sitapur

A 60-year-old man and son were shot dead by some people in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, police said on Saturday as they suspect the killing were an act of revenge stemming from an old enmity.

The incident occurred in a village under Imalia Sultanpur police station in Sitapur on Friday, police said.

Akhtar and his son Maiser (38) were attacked while returning from their fields, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankur Agarwal said.

"The incident is the result of an old enmity. The deceased was accused of the murder of a member of the attackers' family in 2011, and the rivalry continued since then," he said.

The duo were initially accused in the case, but were later acquitted by a court. However, the enmity continued to fester, the police said.

Calling the killings an act of revenge, Agarwal said police forces from several stations have been deployed in the village as the matter involves two communities.

Police teams have been constituted to nab the accused, he added.

A case has been registered, and those named by the family of the deceased will be arrested soon, the SP said.