Uttar Pradesh Government To Launch Fleet Of Electric Buses For Eco-Friendly Commuting

In an interview with PTI, Daya Shankar Singh, the state's transport minister, said, "We will launch double-decker buses in Lucknow during Navratri. We have already completed the process for tendering around 100 buses, including double-decker buses that can accommodate 65 passengers. After the initial fleet of 100 buses, we would launch as many more buses.

"The double-decker buses will initially operate in Lucknow from Navratri (first week of October), and the facility will subsequently be expanded to other major districts of the state," the minister said.