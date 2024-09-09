Renewable Energy Minister Says India Needs Rs 30 Lakh Crore To Meet 50 GW By 2030

Union New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said as much as Rs 30 lakh crore is required to meet the target of 500 Gigawatt by 2030.

He also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4th RE-INVEST 2024, a global summit for renewables.

The fourth edition of the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo(RE-INVEST) 2024 is scheduled from Sept. 16 to 18 at Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Joshi told reporters in a curtain raiser press conference here.