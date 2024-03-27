Union Minister Gadkari Files Nomination For Nagpur LS seat; Says NDA Will Retain power

Addressing a gathering before filing the nomination, Gadkari said, "With people's blessings, the NDA government will retain power under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Maharashtra will see a huge development under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar."

"We have to make India 'vishwa guru' under PM Modi's leadership and turn it into a happy and prosperous nation," he said.