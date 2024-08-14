Union Home Ministry Assures Adequate Security For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election

After a record turnout in the Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, CEC Rajiv Kumar had said, "This active participation is a huge positive for assembly elections to be held soon so that the democratic process continues to thrive in the Union Territory." Whenever assembly elections are held in Jammu and Kashmir, they will be the first since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.