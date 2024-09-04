Union Health Ministry Requests States To Report On Security Measures For Healthcare Workers

"Most of the states/UTs have informed in the meeting that various actions are already initiated as per the suggestions provided in the letter dated 23.08.2024 by the undersigned. It is also heartening to note that some of the states have initiated additional measures over and above those suggested by the MoHFW. In this regard, all the states and UTs are requested to provide an action-taken report of the immediate/ short-term remedial measures already initiated as well as appropriate action taken before Sept. 10, 2024," Chandra said in the letter.