Union Cabinet Approves Rs 2,962 Crore For Airport Projects In West Bengal and Bihar

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved major airport projects at Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 2,962 crore.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a new civil enclave at Bagdogra airport has been sanctioned at a projected cost of Rs 1,549 crore. This project will include the construction of an apron with 10 parking bays designed to accommodate A-321-type aircraft.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved the development of a new civil enclave at Bihta airport in Bihar, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,413 crore. The project will also feature an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321, B-737-800, and A-320-type aircraft.

