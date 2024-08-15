Uniform Civil Code To Green Energy: Key Takeaways From PM Modi's 11th Independence Day Speech

Reforms in various walks of life and roadmap for a 'Viksit Bharat' dominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11th Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on Wednesday.

Various reforms across sectors are needed to realise the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, and suggestions for the same by the people of the country are being taken into consideration, Modi said. His speech also focussed on the need of inclusion of backward classes in the development of our country.

At the start of the speech he expressed his condolences and solidarity to people who have been affected by the recent natural disasters. He also called for peace to prevail in Bangladesh, which has recently seen a turbulent regime change.

Here are the significant issues Modi addressed in his speech today: