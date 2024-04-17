India Overtakes China In Population, 24% Below 14 Years Of Age

India is likely to have reached 144 crore in terms of population, and surpassed China, according United Nations Population Fund. Moreover, India's population is estimated to double in 77 years.

The UNFPA's State of World Population - 2024 report said that the country's 24% population is in the 0-14 age bracket.

India leads globally with an estimated population of 144.17 crore, followed by China at 142.5 crore.

It is noteworthy that India's population was recorded at 121 crore during the last census, conducted in 2011.

The report further detailed that an estimated 24% of India's population is aged 0-14 while 17% is within the 10-19 age range.

The segment aged 10-24 is estimated to constitute 26%, with the 15-64 age group making up 68%. Additionally, 7% of India's population is aged 65 years and above, with men having a life expectancy of 71 years and women 74 years.