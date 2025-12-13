UNESCO Meet In India Ends On Dec 13, China To Play Host To ICH Panel Session Next Year

A key UNESCO meet on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage (ICH) being held at Delhi's Red Fort ends on Saturday, with the panel adding 67 new living heritage elements from various countries during the nearly week-long session.

The next session of the Intergovernmental Committee (IGC) for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage will be hosted in December 2026 in China's Xiamen city, a senior official of UNESCO said on Friday.

The closing ceremony was hosted in the evening by India at the temporary pavilion, Plenary Hall, at the fort complex, as delegates will head out for sightseeing on Saturday after days of intense discussion.

The session was held for the first time in India with Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as its venue.