UK PM Starmer To Visit Mumbai: Focus On Fintech, Tech, Free Trade Deal And More On Agenda
Prime Minister is likely to be in Mumbai around Oct. 7 to 9 to attend the Global Fintech Fest 2025, marking his first visit to India as the British Prime Minister.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to visit India in early October, with a primary focus on boosting ties in financial technology and technology and reviewing the status of the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Diplomatic sources confirmed that the Prime Minister is likely to be in Mumbai around Oct. 7 to 9 to attend the Global Fintech Fest 2025, marking his first visit to India as the British Prime Minister.
The trip will be a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK in July, where the two leaders signed the India-UK FTA. While the trade agreement is currently undergoing the ratification process in the UK Parliament and is expected to come into effect in 2026, Starmer's visit will be an opportunity to take stock of its implementation efforts.
The FTA aims to double bilateral trade to approximately $120 billion by 2030 and is projected to add billions to the UK economy by reducing tariffs on British exports like cars, whisky, and medical devices, as reported by the UK Department for Business and Trade.
Beyond trade, technology is a cornerstone of the visit. Starmer and Modi are expected to hold summit-level talks in Mumbai and may also travel to Bengaluru for meetings focused on innovation and investment.
A key area of discussion will be the accelerated implementation of the India-UK Technology and Security Initiative, which covers emerging sectors such as AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, and cybersecurity. For instance, a research tie-up between Imperial College London and IIT Bombay on harnessing quantum computing for climate-resilient crops has emerged as a focus area ahead of the visit, according to reports.
The Prime Minister’s agenda also includes reviewing the Vision 2035 strategy, which provides a long-term roadmap for collaboration in defence, security, climate action, and education. Educational partnerships are a significant feature, with several UK universities, including the University of Southampton, already working to establish campuses in India.
Additionally, sensitive security and political issues are expected to feature in the bilateral talks, including India’s campaign against terrorism, concerns over the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in the UK, and the continued effort to secure the extradition of high-profile economic offenders wanted by New Delhi, as noted by sources familiar with the discussions.