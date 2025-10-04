UK PM Starmer To Visit Mumbai: Focus On Fintech, Tech, Free Trade Deal And More On Agenda

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to visit India in early October, with a primary focus on boosting ties in financial technology and technology and reviewing the status of the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Diplomatic sources confirmed that the Prime Minister is likely to be in Mumbai around Oct. 7 to 9 to attend the Global Fintech Fest 2025, marking his first visit to India as the British Prime Minister.

The trip will be a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK in July, where the two leaders signed the India-UK FTA. While the trade agreement is currently undergoing the ratification process in the UK Parliament and is expected to come into effect in 2026, Starmer's visit will be an opportunity to take stock of its implementation efforts.

The FTA aims to double bilateral trade to approximately $120 billion by 2030 and is projected to add billions to the UK economy by reducing tariffs on British exports like cars, whisky, and medical devices, as reported by the UK Department for Business and Trade.