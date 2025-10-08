UK PM Keir Starmer Leads Business Delegation In First India Visit — Here's The Agenda

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will lead a delegation of 125 UK CEOs, entrepreneurs, university Vice Chancellors and cultural leaders during his maiden official visit to India on Wednesday.

Starmer arrived in Mumbai early morning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan. They will attend the 6th edition of the 'Global Fintech Fest' at BKC's Jio World Center.

In July, India and the UK signed a landmark free trade agreement, which, starting next year, will see 99% of Indian exports enter the UK duty-free, while reducing tariffs on British products such as cars and whisky in the Indian market.

Indian companies, such as TCS and Infosys, operating in the UK won't have to make social security contributions for up to three years for employees who move from India.