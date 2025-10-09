UK PM Keir Starmer Grooves To DDLJ's Timeless Hit 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam' At YRF Studios

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer was treated to the iconic 'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana Sanam' from Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' as the Bollywood blockbuster celebrates its 30th anniversary, during his visit to Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai.

Starmer visited Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb on Wedsnesday as part of his India tour. He even met with actor Rani Mukerji and Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani. The visit aimed at strengthening cultural ties and promotes collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.

The UK and Yash Raj Films share a deep and long-standing relationship, with DDLJ itself having been extensively shot in London and other parts of the United Kingdom—cementing its place as a bridge between Indian cinema and British culture.

In a video posted by YRF on Instagram, "Incredibly honoured to have had the opportunity to host the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Yash Raj Films in Mumbai yesterday!."