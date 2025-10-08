UK PM Keir Starmer Calls India Visit ‘Biggest Trade Mission Ever’ As FTA Gains Momentum

United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday described his ongoing visit to India as the “biggest trade mission” the UK has ever sent to the country.

“This is the biggest trade mission that the United Kingdom has ever sent to India,” Starmer told business leaders. “Obviously, this is a two-parter. We had Prime Minister Modi over to the United Kingdom earlier this year to sign the FTA that we agreed and today is the return leg of that. That FTA is really important for us, it’s the biggest deal we’ve struck since we left the EU. I think it’s the biggest deal that India has ever struck, so hugely important,” ANI reported.

Prime Minister Starmer is in India on October 8–9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first official visit to the country.

During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focussed and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Starmer will also participate in the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest at Jio World Centre, Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses on the occasion.

Global Fintech Fest 2025 will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from around the world.

This year’s edition is expected to attract a footfall of over 100,000 participants from more than 75 countries, making it one of the world’s largest fintech gatherings. The event will feature participation from around 7,500 companies, 800 speakers, 400 exhibitors, and 70 regulators representing both Indian and international jurisdictions