UIDAI Waives Charges For Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children Aged 7–15
The waiver of MBU charges for the said age group has already kicked in from Oct. 1, 2025, and will be in force for a period of one year.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday has waived off all charges for Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU-1). This move is said to benefit around six crore children. The waiver of MBU charges for the said age group has already kicked in from Oct. 1, 2025, and will be in force for a period of one year.
A child under the age of five enrolls for Aadhaar by providing the photograph, name, date of birth, gender, address and documents of proof. The fingerprints and iris biometrics of a child are not captured for Aadhaar enrolment below the age of five because these are not mature at that age.
What Is The Existing Rule?
As per existing rules, therefore, fingerprints, iris and photo are mandatorily required to be updated in his/her Aadhaar when the child reaches the age of five years. This is called first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU). If the child performs the MBU between the age of five and seven years, it is free of cost. But after seven years of age, there is a prescribed fee of Rs 100 only.
The first and second MBUs, if performed between five-seven and 15-17 years of age, respectively, are thus free of cost. Thereafter, a prescribed fee of Rs. 125 per MBU is charged. With this decision, MBU is now effectively free for all children in the age group of five to 17.
Timely completion of MBU is an essential requirement for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of biometric data of children. If the MBU is not completed even after seven years of age, the Aadhaar number may be deactivated, as per the existing rules.
Aadhaar with updated biometric facilitates ease of living and ensures seamless usage of Aadhaar in availing services such as school admissions, registering for entrance examinations, availing benefits of scholarships, DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes, etc. wherever applicable. The UIDAI has advised parents, guardians to update biometrics of their children, wards in Aadhaar, on priority.