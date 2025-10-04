UIDAI Waives Charges For Aadhaar Biometric Updates For Children Aged 7–15

As per existing rules, therefore, fingerprints, iris and photo are mandatorily required to be updated in his/her Aadhaar when the child reaches the age of five years. This is called first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU). If the child performs the MBU between the age of five and seven years, it is free of cost. But after seven years of age, there is a prescribed fee of Rs 100 only.

The first and second MBUs, if performed between five-seven and 15-17 years of age, respectively, are thus free of cost. Thereafter, a prescribed fee of Rs. 125 per MBU is charged. With this decision, MBU is now effectively free for all children in the age group of five to 17.

Timely completion of MBU is an essential requirement for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of biometric data of children. If the MBU is not completed even after seven years of age, the Aadhaar number may be deactivated, as per the existing rules.