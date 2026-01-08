UIDAI Unveils New Aadhaar Mascot 'Udai' To Simplify Public Communication

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a people-friendly mascot named Udai to simplify communication for public understanding of Aadhaar services, an official statement said on Thursday.

The mascot has been selected from various entries received through a national design and name competition on the MyGov platform.

"The UIDAI today launched the Aadhaar mascot, a new resident-facing communication companion to simplify public understanding of Aadhaar services. The Aadhaar mascot named Udai will be helpful in making Aadhaar-related information more relatable and people-friendly," the statement said.