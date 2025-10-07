UGC–NET December 2025 Online Registrations Open — Dates, Fees, How To Apply
The National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced that they will conduct UGC-NET December 2025 for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test mode. Candidates can apply on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can apply for the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship eligibility test until Nov. 7, 2025. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June and December). Here are all the details you need to know about UGC-NET December 2025 online registrations.
UGC-NET December 2025 Important Dates
Here are some important dates and information for UGC - NET December 2025:
The submission of the online application form: Oct. 7, 2025, to Nov. 7, 2025 (up to 11:50 p.m.)
Last date for submission of Examination fee (through Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI: Nov. 7, 2025 (up to 11:50 p.m.)
Correction in the Particulars in Online Application Form: Nov. 10-12 (up to 11:50 Р.М.)
The announcement of cities where exams will be conducted, the date of exams, admit card downloads will be intimated later. The Centre, date and shift will be indicated on the admit card.
The display of recorded response and answer key (s) will be announced later on the website.
UGC-NET December 2025 Application Fee
The fee structure for UGC-NET December 2025 online registration is as follows:
General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150
General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600
SC/ST/PwD: Rs 325
Third Gender: Rs 325
UGC-NET December 2025: Important Instructions
Here are some important instructions for UGC-NET December 2025 online registrations:
Candidates can apply for UGC-NET December 2025 through the 'online' mode only through the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.
Submission of the online application form may be done by accessing the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The application form in any other mode will not be accepted.
Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.
Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.
Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents, or guardians only and accessible, as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered Mobile Number only.
In case the candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC-NET December 2025, they can contact on 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any clarification related to the UGC-NET December 2025.
Candidates must fill in their particulars carefully, as no changes will be allowed after the final submission of the application form. As far as possible, candidates are advised to use Aadhaar verification while completing the Application Form, as this will facilitate the registration and examination process, particularly at the examination centres, as also the processing of their JRF.