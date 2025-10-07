UGC–NET December 2025 Online Registrations Open — Dates, Fees, How To Apply

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday announced that they will conduct UGC-NET December 2025 for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test mode. Candidates can apply on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for the Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship eligibility test until Nov. 7, 2025. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June and December). Here are all the details you need to know about UGC-NET December 2025 online registrations.