UGC NET December 2023 Result Delayed; Check Revised Date Here
The NTA conducted UGC-NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities nationwide for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to December 19, 2023.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the revised date for the declaration of UGC - NET December 2023 Result and the results will now be declared on January 17, 2024 on the NTA official website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/
Revised Date for the declaration of UGC - NET December 2023 Results. pic.twitter.com/zS9qxz4LGn— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 9, 2024
Reasons For UGC-NET Result Declaration Delay
NTA announced in the Information Bulletin that the result of UGC – NET December 2023 will be declared on January 10, 2024, but due to natural calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andra Pradesh, a re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates and hence the results were also delayed.
UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key Released
Meanwhile, NTA on January 4 released provisional answer keys of the UGC NET December 2023. The last date to challenge was January 5, 2024
About NTA
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a Test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.
The UGC-NET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode w.e.f. December 2018 onwards.