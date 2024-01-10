UGC NET December 2023 Result Delayed; Check Revised Date Here

The NTA conducted UGC-NET December 2023 in 83 subjects in 292 cities nationwide for 9,45,918 candidates from December 6, 2023 to December 19, 2023.

NTA announced in the Information Bulletin that the result of UGC – NET December 2023 will be declared on January 10, 2024, but due to natural calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andra Pradesh, a re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates and hence the results were also delayed.