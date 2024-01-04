UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key Released: Check Steps To Challenge
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released provisional answer keys of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023.
As per the official notification, candidates will be able to check or challenge it on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The last date to challenge is January 5, 2024.
Procedure To Challenge Answer Key(s) Of UGC NET
Here is the procedure to challenge the Answer Key(s) of UGC NET:
Visit the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ 3.
Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and submit.
Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”.
You will see Question IDs in sequential order.
The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge.
If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.
After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to the next screen.
You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.
Upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).
Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.
After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges.
Pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of requisite fee.
Payment Of Fees
The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee. Candidates can make the payment through Debit or Credit Card or via Net Banking.
Verification Of Challenges
Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final.