UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key Released: Check Steps To Challenge

Here is the procedure to challenge the Answer Key(s) of UGC NET:

Visit the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ 3.

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and submit.

Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”.

You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge.

If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to the next screen.

You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

Upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.

After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges.