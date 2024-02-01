Udyan Utsav 2024: Amrit Udyan To Open For Public On February 2, Check Timings, Ticket Prices And More
People can view the Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Musical Fountain, Circular and Long Garden during their tour. There are food courts towards the exit for people.
Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Amrit Udyan will be open to the public from February 2 to March 31 during the Udyan Utsav-1. People can visit the garden on all days except Monday, which is maintenance day. It will remain shut on March 25 on account of Holi which is a public holiday.
One can visit the garden between 10 am and 5 pm in six hourly slots with the last entry at 4 pm. The capacity for the two forenoon slots, between 10 am and noon, is 7,500 visitors during the weekdays and 10,000 visitors on weekends for each slot.
The capacity for the four afternoon slots, between noon and 4 pm, is 5,000 visitors during the weekdays and 7,500 during the weekends for each slot.
Walk-in visitors are required to register at facilitation counters and the self-service kiosk near gate no. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Other visitors can pre-book trips through the website.
“Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available at intervals of every 30 minutes between 9.30 am to 5.00 pm,” the release said.
Daffodils, tulips, Asiatic lilies, oriental lilies and other rare seasonal flowers can be seen in this garden. Apart from other attractions, floral patterns of tulips and 100+ varieties of roses are a must-watch at the garden.
This garden is a wide land of 15 acres along the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “Originally, it included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam,” the website said.
People are allowed to carry handbags, purses, electronic keys, mobile phones, milk and water bottles for infants. There are provisions for drinking water, a first aid kit, additional medical facilities, and washrooms during the entire route.
The garden will be open for special categories on specific days:
February 22 – for differently-abled persons
February 23 – for personnel from defence, paramilitary and police forces
March 1 – for women and tribal women’s SHGs
March 5 – for children from orphanages
How To Book Amrit Udyan Tickets Online?
Step 1: Visit the official website: https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan/rE
Step 2: Select the number of people or options depending on whether it is an individual, group, or corporate trip
Step 3: Click the date and slot of the visit
Step 4: Enter the number of individuals for the trip and click on the ‘Continue’ button
Step 5: Select nationality and enter your mobile number
Step 6: An OTP will be sent, verify the OTP, and review the details
Visitors can download the ticket from the website. There is no booking or entry fee for visitors during the Udyan Utsav. People can use the shuttle service from Metro as the Central Secretariat is the nearest station. They can use taxis, auto-rickshaws, and cars to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan.