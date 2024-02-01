Udyan Utsav 2024: Amrit Udyan To Open For Public On February 2, Check Timings, Ticket Prices And More

The capacity for the four afternoon slots, between noon and 4 pm, is 5,000 visitors during the weekdays and 7,500 during the weekends for each slot.

Walk-in visitors are required to register at facilitation counters and the self-service kiosk near gate no. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Other visitors can pre-book trips through the website.

“Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available at intervals of every 30 minutes between 9.30 am to 5.00 pm,” the release said.

People can view the Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Musical Fountain, Circular and Long Garden during their tour. There are food courts towards the exit for people.

Daffodils, tulips, Asiatic lilies, oriental lilies and other rare seasonal flowers can be seen in this garden. Apart from other attractions, floral patterns of tulips and 100+ varieties of roses are a must-watch at the garden.

This garden is a wide land of 15 acres along the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “Originally, it included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden and Arogya Vanam,” the website said.