Uddhav Pays Last Respects To Slain Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Ghosalkar

NDTV ProfitNationUddhav Pays Last Respects To Slain Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Ghosalkar
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid his last respects to former party corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead a day ago.

09 Feb 2024, 08:05 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray (Source: Office of Uddhav Thackeray/Twitter)</p></div>
Thackeray, along with his wife and son Aaditya, a former minister, visited the residence of Ghosalkar at Dahisar in north Mumbai.

Ghosalkar's father Vinod Ghosalkar is a former MLA and deputy leader of Sena (UBT), while his wife is also a former corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Ghosalkar was shot dead on Thursday evening during a 'Facebook Live' by a local 'social activist' Mauris Noronha, who also ended his own life.

Ghosalkar was cremated on Friday in the presence of top Sena (UBT) leaders.

