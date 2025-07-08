'Torn Seats, Garbage In Seat Pockets': Uber Premier Ride In Mumbai Raises Eyebrows

A Mumbai resident has criticised Uber India for what he described as an appalling ride in a premier car.

The passenger posted images of the car's interiors and exteriors on X, pointing to the vehicle’s poor condition despite paying extra for the "premier" service.

The images shared by the user showed peeling paint on the car's exterior, torn and stained seats, paan spit marks inside the vehicle, and garbage stuffed in compartments meant for newspapers—painting a stark contrast to the premium experience Uber Premier is supposed to offer.

"This is Uber 'Premier'? Stained panels, torn seats, broken fittings, garbage in seat pockets, this is the condition of a so-called premium ride in Mumbai. We pay extra for Premier, not for filth. @Uber_India @Uber Do better. #UberIndia #CustomerExperience #CleanUp," the user wrote.