Nation'Torn Seats, Garbage In Seat Pockets': Uber Premier Ride In Mumbai Raises Eyebrows
A Mumbai commuter has criticised Uber Premier for failing to meet its premium service standards, citing torn seats, broken fittings and unclean interiors.

08 Jul 2025, 11:29 AM IST i
Uber Mumbai
The post has gained traction on social media with other users chiming in. (Photo source: X/@drifteternal)

A Mumbai resident has criticised Uber India for what he described as an appalling ride in a premier car.

The passenger posted images of the car's interiors and exteriors on X, pointing to the vehicle’s poor condition despite paying extra for the "premier" service.

The images shared by the user showed peeling paint on the car's exterior, torn and stained seats, paan spit marks inside the vehicle, and garbage stuffed in compartments meant for newspapers—painting a stark contrast to the premium experience Uber Premier is supposed to offer.

"This is Uber 'Premier'? Stained panels, torn seats, broken fittings, garbage in seat pockets, this is the condition of a so-called premium ride in Mumbai. We pay extra for Premier, not for filth. @Uber_India @Uber Do better. #UberIndia #CustomerExperience #CleanUp," the user wrote.

In a follow-up post, the person wrote, "The whole car was stinking of paan. I had to hold my breath."

The user further pointed out the fare discrepancy, stating, "I paid Rs 150 for a fare that would cost Rs 40-50 by kali peeli."

'Kali peeli' refers to Mumbai's traditional black-and-yellow taxis, which offer basic point-to-point transport at regulated rates and are widely used by locals for short city trips.

Uber Premier is marketed as a higher-end ride option, promising better quality vehicles and more experienced drivers for a slightly higher fare. However, the user’s experience has raised concerns about the lack of vehicle maintenance and inconsistent quality checks under this category.

In response to the user’s complaint, Uber India Support replied on X, “Hello there, sorry for the hassle. We'd be glad to take a look at this for you. Please share your registered phone number and email ID associated with your Uber account. We'll follow up with you soon.”

The post has gained traction on social media, with other users chiming in.

One user wrote, “In no other country, can @Uber get away with this nonsense. In no other country, can people allow this nonsense. In no other country, can and will a government approve of this nonsense…India is not suffering because it lacks resources, it’s suffering because Indians have accepted a mediocre life living with trash around (sic).”

Another user criticised Uber for failing to consider the practical needs of airport passengers, pointing out that many Uber cars have CNG cylinders in the boot, leaving no space for luggage, unlike Mumbai’s traditional kaali peeli taxis, which legally offer roof carriers for baggage.

One comment read, “Pick up is their premier service. Rejecting a customer is their normal service.”

“Uber car standards have declined so much that I now prefer driving myself—even in heavy traffic. I’d rather use my own clean, well-maintained car than ride in unhygienic Ubers,” read one of the comments.

