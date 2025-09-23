Uber Partners With Indian Railways At Ahmedabad, Howrah stations

Uber has partnered with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah stations, marking a significant step in the ride-hailing platform's railway station integration.

The latest move aims to improve passenger connectivity at major transportation hubs and is in line with Uber's ongoing focus on improving multimodal mobility and simplifying how people get to and from the railway stations.

"Our exclusive collaboration with Indian Railways at Ahmedabad and Howrah Railway Stations is a step forward in strengthening urban mobility infrastructure and ensuring reliable connectivity for millions of travellers.