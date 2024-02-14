UAE, India Ink 10 Pacts For Collaboration During PM Modi's Visit: FS Kwatra

"The leaders held detailed delegation level and one-to-one talks which covered the entire gamut of bilateral engagement between India and the UAE as also the significant developments regionally as also globally. 10 MoUs have been signed which represent the relationship between India and UAE across the whole range of areas," the foreign secretary said.

"The first one that was signed was an MOU on cooperation in the field of electricity connection and trade. The objective of this particular MOU is to focus on strengthening our partnership in two crucial domains, one relating to energy security and two relating to energy trade. Clean energy trade is an important segment of this MoU," he said.