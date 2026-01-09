Business NewsNationalTwo UK-Bound Air India Flights Diverted Due To Bad Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

Two UK-Bound Air India Flights Diverted Due To Bad Weather

One flight was from Mumbai to London Heathrow and the second was from Amritsar to Birmingham.

09 Jan 2026, 03:27 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Air India
This development comes after InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s IndiGo airlines instituted mass cancellation of flights in December citing complications with the implementation of the new rostering norms. (Air India. Photo by John McArthur on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Two Air India flights en route to different UK cities were diverted to nearby airports there due to inclement weather on Thursday, according to the airline.

One flight was from Mumbai to London Heathrow and the second was from Amritsar to Birmingham. These flights had taken off from India on Thursday and as per UK time, they were diverted on Thursday. The time difference between India and the UK is around 5.30 hours.

Flight AI131 operating from Mumbai to London Heathrow was diverted to London Gatwick due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airport, the airline said in a statement.

The Boeing 777 aircraft operating the flight had to hold over London Heathrow before diverting and making a priority landing in London Gatwick, the airline said.

According to Air India, flight AI117 operating from Amritsar to Birmingham could not land at the destination airport and had to hold due to adverse weather conditions.

The flight, operated with a Boeing 787 plane, was later diverted to London Heathrow and made a priority landing there, the statement said.

ALSO READ

Air India Takes Delivery Of Its First Line Fit Dreamliner In Over Eight Years
Opinion
Air India Takes Delivery Of Its First Line Fit Dreamliner In Over Eight Years
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT